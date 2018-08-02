Los Angeles Chargers rookie safety Derwin James returned to practice for the first time in training camp after being activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced Thursday.

James, who was nursing a hamstring injury, was selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old James is projected to find his way into the starting lineup during his rookie season. Jahleel Addae, Adrian Phillips, Jaylen Watkins and Rayshawn Jenkins are also vying for playing time at the position.

James was Florida State's lone All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection last season after being the Seminoles' second-leading tackler with 84 stops. He also had two interceptions and one sack.

James recorded 186 tackles over his three seasons at Florida State. He also had three interceptions and two forced fumbles.