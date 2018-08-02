The Indianapolis Colts restored safeties Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

Both players, who had been on the physically unable to perform list, will be eligible to practice immediately.

Hooker, the team's first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, was having a stellar rookie season until he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the seventh game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In seven games (six starts), Hooker recorded 21 tackles and three interceptions while solidifying his reputation as a ball-hawking defender who wasn't afraid to mix it up with the opposition.

Geathers, a fourth-round selection in 2015, started the season on the PUP list for the second straight year. He had 58 tackles while making nine starts in 2016 before going on injured reserve in December.

Last season, Geathers was not activated off the PUP list until mid-November. He appeared in five games (one start) and notched eight tackles.