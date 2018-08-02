Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck (8) runs under pressure from Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of play on December 20, 2015 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has yet to fully participate in a training camp practice, but one of his coaches likes what he has seen.

"He's been very limited in terms of what he's done on the field, but he looks great," Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver told the Houston Chronicle. "He looks great, and I know that's the plan to get him as physically strong as we can just so hopefully we can avoid some of those injuries he's had in the past that have nagged him throughout the season.

"So, I'm excited. He's in good spirits and when he's in good spirits, I'm in good spirits."

Clowney has been rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery and been limited to individual drills, although the team expects him to be ready for the start of the regular season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney played in all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2017. He finished with 9.5 sacks and 59 tackles (41 solo) a year ago.

Clowney is entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract and is seeking a new deal, but the team -- wary of his health issues -- may not address the contract situation until after the season, according to the NFL Network.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Clowney's 15.5 sacks are tied for 23rd among NFL players since the beginning of the 2016 season, and he has 37 tackles for loss, second to Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones.