Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson returned to practice Thursday.

Robinson, who was injured Friday and carted off the field during the first practice of training camp, was cleared from a concussion, Cleveland.com reported.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft practiced with the third-team unit at left tackle behind Joel Bitonio and Shon Coleman.

Robinson started six games for the Detroit Lions in 2017 before injuring his ankle in mid-October. He was placed on injured reserve and waived with an injury designation.

A starter with the Rams in his first three seasons, Robinson played in 46 games before being traded to the Lions for a sixth-round pick.

Cleveland is seeking a new starter at left tackle to replace longtime standout Joe Thomas, who announced his retirement in March.