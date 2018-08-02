Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Veteran backup quarterback A.J. McCarron is expecting his second child with wife Katherine Webb.

Webb posted about the new addition Wednesday on Instagram. She said she is five months pregnant.

"Well guys, it's getting much harder to hide the bump," Webb said. "We're so excited to give Tripp a little brother to play with this coming Christmas."

Webb's post had about 30,000 likes as of Thursday morning. She also posted an Instagram story video after the photo, showing herself sitting in bed while eating a cheeseburger and showing her pregnant belly.

RELATED Bengals lose rookie G Taylor to knee injury

McCarron and Webb, 29, welcomed their first son, Tripp, in May of 2016. The couple were wed in 2014. They first met via Twitter. Webb was Miss Alabama in 2012 and also appeared in the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She was born in Montgomery, Ala.

McCarron, 27, was born in Mobile, Ala. The four-year veteran was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The University of Alabama product played his first four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before signing a two-year deal this offseason with the Bills. McCarron owns a 2-1 record as a starter, completing 64.7 percent of his throws for 920 yards, six scores and two interceptions.