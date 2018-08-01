The Oakland Raiders activated rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the physically unable to report list, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday.

Hall, who was dealing with a pectoral strain, was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old Hall was a two-time FCS All-American while at Sam Houston State. He recorded 43.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks over his final two college seasons.

Hall, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 308 pounds, also had 42 sacks and nine forced fumbles during his collegiate career.

His 14 blocked kicks with the Bearkats likely means the Raiders will also use Hall on their special teams unit.

