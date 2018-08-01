Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) fights with then-St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins (21) for the football in the second quarter on December 6, 2015 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The New Orleans Saints signed wide receiver Michael Floyd on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Floyd, who has played for the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, made 10 catches for 78 yards in 11 games with the Vikings last season. He appeared in two games with the Patriots in 2016 after he was released by the Cardinals after being charged with an extreme DUI.

Floyd, 28, was suspended four games under the NFL's substance abuse policy and spent a day in jail after his conviction in 2017.

He caught 242 passes for 3,739 yards and 23 touchdowns in 76 games with Arizona in five seasons.

RELATED New Orleans Saints WR Cameron Meredith practices with team

Floyd, the 13th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, is expected to compete for the No. 3 wide receiver spot behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.

New Orleans also signed wide receiver Brandon Tate. He recorded 71 catches for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns in seven seasons with New England (one), the Cincinnati Bengals (four) and Buffalo Bills (two).