The retirement of cornerback DeAngelo Hall was reported in the spring, but he held a press conference Wednesday to make it official.

Despite being named to three Pro Bowls during his 14 NFL seasons, he is not a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame. He offered one thing that might have helped his bid for the Hall.

"If I could have played against Jay Cutler more, I probably would be in the Hall of Fame by now, but it didn't quite work out," he said

Hall, 34, had four interceptions in a game against Cutler in 2010, returning one for a touchdown in a 17-14 Washington victory over Chicago.

"Yes guys, so you probably have heard, I'm sure you heard months ago, but after 14 seasons of professional football, I will be officially retiring today," he said. "I was joking around a little bit and so I told someone, a statement, that I was doing an interview with Sports Illustrated and I said I was always taught, even as a young kid, I came into this league at 20 years old and I had a room full of veteran guys and no one was intimidated, no one was scared, prideful, of me coming in and taking their spot. It was open arms. I was taught every bit of knowledge that I was able to keep passing down along the lines and I've always said, 'When I retire, it's going to be because I felt like I've taught the guys behind me.'"