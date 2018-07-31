Stefon Diggs gets $81M contract extension from Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the second half of the NFC Divisional round playoff game on January 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have agreed to a five-year extension.

Sources told NFL.com and ESPN that the deal is worth $72 million, with a maximum value of $81 million. Diggs' contract includes $40 million in guarantees. He received a $15 million signing bonus in addition to this year's base salary, giving him a fully guaranteed $16.9 million for the 2018 season.

Diggs, 24, had 849 yards and eight touchdowns on 64 receptions in 14 games last season. He has never had a 1,000-yard season or more than 84 receptions in a season. He has also never appeared in more than 14 games in a season during his three-year NFL tenure. Diggs was a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Maryland.

His best play from last season is now known as the "Minnesota Miracle." That play came in the Vikings' 29-24 win against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. The Vikings trailed 24-23 with 10 seconds remaining in the game when quarterback Case Keenum fired a pass to Diggs down the right sideline. Diggs caught the ball and was able to stay in bounds, scoring a 61-yard touchdown for the victory as time expired.

The wide receiver said he is excited for the upcoming season while at training camp on Sunday.

"It's day two, pretty early. But I'm excited, to say the least," Diggs told reporters. "Everybody is just working in the right direction. I'm going to give you the answer; each and every day we try to come out here and get better. I get excited coming out here, I can tell you that first hand. Me and Adam [Thielen] take it really, really seriously, and it's not just me and Adam. All the receivers take it really, really seriously, coming out here and putting our best feet forward. I'm excited."

The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 in Minneapolis.