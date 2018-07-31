Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer throws a pitch in the second inning against New York Yankees in the Yankees home opener on April 3 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have landed pitcher Chris Archer in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sources told the Tampa Bay Times and MLB.com that Tampa Bay is getting outfielder Austin Meadows, pitcher Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later in the exchange.

The Rays and Pirates have not announced the deal.

Archer, 29, had a 4.31 ERA and a 3-5 record in 17 starts this season for the Rays. The right-hander posted a 10-12 record with a 4.07 ERA in 2017, making the All-Star team for the second time in his career.

Meadows was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft. The 23-year-old outfielder hit .292 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 49 games this season for Pittsburgh. He also hit .279 with two home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games this year in Triple-A.

Glasnow, 24, had a 4.34 ERA and a 1-2 record in 34 games this year for the Pirates.

Archer has a $6.4 million salary this season and is due $7.6 million in 2018. He is under team control through 2021. Archer has a $9 million team option in 2020 and an $11 million option in 2021, with buyouts of $1.75 million and $250,000, respectively.