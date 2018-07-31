San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead is expected to be sidelined week-to-week as he nurses a hamstring injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The 49ers also announced that they signed tight end Wes Saxton to a one-year contract and waived cornerback C.J. Goodwin.

Armstead is no stranger to injuries during the last two seasons, as an ailing shoulder and broken hand have limited him to 14 games over the last two years.

The 24-year-old Armstead recorded 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six games last season. He has collected 50 tackles and six sacks in 30 career contests since being selected by San Francisco with the 17th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Saxton appeared in one NFL game with the New York Jets in 2015 before spending time on the practice squads of the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old signed with the Detroit Lions on June 4 before being waived 10 days later.

Goodwin joined the 49ers after being claimed off waivers from the New York Giants on May 15.

Also on Tuesday, San Francisco activated guard Jonathan Cooper, wide receiver Trent Taylor and linebacker Dekoda Watson from the physically unable to perform list as well as safety Marcell Harris and linebacker Malcolm Smith from the non-football injury list.