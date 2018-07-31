The original John Madden bus has made its way to the Hall of Fame. Photo courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame/Twitter

John Madden donated his original "Madden Cruiser" to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The famed Greyhound bus, which was converted into the "Madden Cruiser" in 1987, was made over to resemble its original look when it arrived in Canton, Ohio.

Madden, a former NFL coach turned broadcaster, opted to travel via train before taking a bus became a more attractive option to him.

"We've kept the original 'Madden Cruiser' for all these years, and when it came for us to decide what we were going to do with it in perpetuity, the only place which made sense was the Pro Football Hall of Fame," the 82-year-old Madden said. "We asked to donate it and they accepted and we are happy that it will be there forever."

The "Madden Cruiser" will be parked in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's main parking lot for fans to catch a glimpse from Thursday through Sunday.

Madden is a football icon who initially made a name as head coach of the fabled Oakland Raiders of the 1970s. He went on to mega stardom as an award-winning broadcaster and the man behind the video game, Madden Football.

Madden first used his coaching instincts in 1960 at Allan Hancock Junior College in Santa Maria, Calif., then moved to San Diego State in 1963 where he was influenced by head coach Don Coryell. In 1967, Madden was hired as linebackers coach of the Raiders by Al Davis and in 1969 became head coach at the age of 32, beginning one of the greatest NFL coaching careers in history.

Madden took the Raiders to a conference championship game in seven of his 10 years. His Raiders were in the AFC Championship game five consecutive years (1973-1977) -- a feat never accomplished by any team in either conference.

Madden's winning percentage of .750 is better than all but one of the Hall of Fame coaches (Guy Chamberlain had a .759 average in his six-year career from 1922-27).

When Madden retired in 1979 at the age of 42, few believed he would not coach again.

Instead, he went into broadcasting and became one of the most honored television analysts in history, earning a roomful of Emmys as he worked first with CBS, then helped launch FOX Sports in 1994, and was partnered with Pat Summerall at both networks. He went on to be the voice of NBC football and Monday Night Football with Al Michaels