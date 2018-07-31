Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on January 14, 2018. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reported to training camp on Tuesday, approximately one week after the birth of his first child.

Ramsey missed the first four practices while in Tennessee with his family after the arrival of a baby girl named Breelyn.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said last week that he was informed of the process every step of the way.

"This is something we did know about probably six or seven months ago," Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. "We've been in constant communication and basically what his plans are now is to make sure baby and mom are OK. Once they are OK and settled then we expect him to come back."

The Jaguars' first preseason game is against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 9.

Ramsey recorded 63 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games last season. The 23-year-old has collected128 tackles and six interceptions since being selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.