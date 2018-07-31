Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks returned to practice Tuesday, two days removed from being sent to the hospital due to dehydration.

"I came out here and got dehydrated. It was humid," Brooks told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "My kidneys weren't functioning the way they needed to, which was pretty scary in itself. But got my numbers back down and wanted to get back out here with the boys."

Brooks, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, said he needed to go to the hospital because he was so dehydrated that trainers had trouble finding his veins at the NovaCare Complex.

The 28-year-old has started 33 games for the Eagles over the last two years, including all three playoff games following last season.

Brooks, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, was originally selected by Houston with a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.