The Detroit Lions signed offensive tackle Jamar McGloster and released Adam Bisnowaty (66), the team announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of New York Giants/Twitter

The Detroit Lions added one offensive lineman and let go of another.

The Lions signed offensive tackle Jamar McGloster and released Adam Bisnowaty, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound McGloster was signed by the San Francisco 49ers on May 1 but was waived last week. He started every game during his final two seasons at Syracuse.

Bisnowaty was a sixth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2017. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder appeared in one game, starting the regular-season finale.

RELATED DT Ricky Jean Francois among two players signed by Detroit Lions