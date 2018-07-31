Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Austin Howard has been activated from the non-football injury list, the team announced Tuesday.

Howard, who was nursing an undisclosed injury, signed with the Colts in May after starting all 16 games at right tackle for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

The 31-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, is expected to compete with Denzelle Good after working as the first-team right tackle for the Colts this spring.

Howard, who has started at least 10 games in each of the last six seasons, has also spent time with the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

With Howard activated, left tackle Anthony Castonzo is now the only Colts player on the NFI list. Castonzo is dealing with a hamstring injury.