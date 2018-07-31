Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker will miss significant time due to a groin injury.

Walker, who was in line to be the team's starter this season, will be sidelined for a "few weeks," head coach Frank Reich told reporters, per the Indianapolis Star.

A fifth-round pick out of Northwestern in the 2017 NFL Draft, Walker appeared in 10 games and made two starts last season. He finished the year with 19 tackles.

Rookie Skai Moore, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, will get the first crack at replacing Walker. He practiced with the first unit on Tuesday.

Moore had 93 tackles, including eight for loss, along with 2.0 sacks and three interceptions in 13 games with the Gamecocks last season.

He appeared in 50 games over his four seasons at South Carolina, registering 351 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 14 interceptions. He had a career-high 110 tackles during his junior season.