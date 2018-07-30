Former New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) defends Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) in Week 15 of the NFL season on December 18, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers reportedly are keeping tabs on free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote that the Seahawks expressed interest in Rodgers-Cromartie as a means to bolster the depth at the position. Seattle has Justin Coleman, Neiko Thorpe, Shaquill Griffin and Byron Maxwell on the depth chart, but waived DeAndre Elliott last week after he did not pass his physical.

ESPN's Josina Anderson said the Chargers are "keeping DRC in mind" in the wake of Jason Verrett's torn Achilles. Los Angeles returns both of last season's starters at cornerback, Trevor Williams and Casey Hayward, along with slot corner Desmond King.

Rodgers-Cromartie started five of the 15 games in which he played last season with the New York Giants and failed to record an interception for the second time in his career. The 32-year-old played the last four seasons with the team.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 interceptions in 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Giants since being selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Cardinals.