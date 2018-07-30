Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) brings in a first down against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley in the second quarter on September 24, 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley missed most of his rookie season with a shin injury, and he is already behind this season because of a hip injury.

Conley, the Raiders' first-round pick in 2017, has not participated in recent practices because of a hip strain, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Conley is expected to be out for a few more weeks.

Rapoport said that Conley has been impressive when he is on the field, but staying on the field has been a problem.

Conley played in only two games last season, and did not start either, after being the 24th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Rashaan Melvin is expected to be the starting cornerback opposite Conley, but Melvin has also been plagued by injuries during his career. He was limited to 10 games because of a hand injury while playing for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

The Raiders also announced they signed undrafted free-agent running back James Butler.

Butler participated in the Raiders' rookie minicamp in May. Butler played one season at Iowa after transferring from Nevada. He rushed 91 times for 396 yards and one touchdown as a senior for the Hawkeyes in 2017.