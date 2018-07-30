Sam Darnold celebrates being the third overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold signed a four-year, $30.25 million fully guaranteed contract, the team announced on Monday.

As with all first-round rookie contracts, the deal has a team option for a fifth season.

"What's up, Jets fans. Man, it's a pleasure to be signed now," Darnold said in a video posted by the team on Twitter. "I'm very excited, very special moment. Let's do it. Jet up."

Darnold, who was the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, had steered clear of Jets training camp due to language in the contract centering around forfeitures of guaranteed money, NFL Network's Mike Silver reported Sunday.

The 21-year-old Darnold is expected to be at the team facility Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

With Darnold in tow, the only unsigned draft pick is Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith was selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darnold was listed as the team's No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart following last month's minicamp. Veteran Josh McCown is listed as the starter with Teddy Bridgewater as his backup.

The Jets moved up three spots in the draft after a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts to select Darnold, who completed 303 of 480 passes (63.1 percent) for 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while with USC last season.

McCown is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2017. The 39-year-old completed 67.3 percent of his passes and threw a career-high 18 touchdown passes with nine interceptions in 13 games before suffering a broken left hand.

The Jets signed Bridgewater, who missed the entire 2016 season and the start of the 2017 campaign after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee in August 2016.

Bridgewater was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, when he started all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings and led them to an 11-5 regular-season record before they lost in the first round of the playoffs. He appeared in one game for the Vikings in 2017, throwing two incomplete passes.