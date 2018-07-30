Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh knows a thing or two about money after previously signing the richest contract ever for a defensive player.
That deal in 2015 was for six years and $114 million, with $60 million guaranteed.
So, with that in mind, what should the Rams pay to keep a smile on the face of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald?
"He deserves more than what I got," the 31-year-old Suh told USA Today Sports. "It's only right that he continues to play at a high level and prove that."
For the record, Suh signed a one-year, $14 million deal in the offseason.
Donald is holding out for his second straight training camp in a bid to get a new contract. He is slated to make $6.892 million in the fifth year of his rookie contract.
The 27-year-old Donald amassed 52 tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, a club-best five forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games last season.
The former University of Pittsburgh standout was selected first-team All-Pro for the third straight year and to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row.
Donald has totaled 148 solo tackles and 39 sacks since entering the league in 2014.