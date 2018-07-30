Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) talks to teammates in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins on September 13, 2015 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh knows a thing or two about money after previously signing the richest contract ever for a defensive player.

That deal in 2015 was for six years and $114 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

So, with that in mind, what should the Rams pay to keep a smile on the face of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald?

"He deserves more than what I got," the 31-year-old Suh told USA Today Sports. "It's only right that he continues to play at a high level and prove that."

For the record, Suh signed a one-year, $14 million deal in the offseason.

Donald is holding out for his second straight training camp in a bid to get a new contract. He is slated to make $6.892 million in the fifth year of his rookie contract.

The 27-year-old Donald amassed 52 tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, a club-best five forced fumbles, 27 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in 14 games last season.

The former University of Pittsburgh standout was selected first-team All-Pro for the third straight year and to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

Donald has totaled 148 solo tackles and 39 sacks since entering the league in 2014.