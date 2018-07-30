The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent tackle J'Marcus Webb and waived injured tackle Jared Machorro, the team announced Monday.

If Machorro clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts' injured reserve list.

The 6-foot-7, 331-pound Webb did not play in the NFL last year after being suspended by the league for the first four games of the 2017 season. ESPN reported that he was suspended for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

However, he has made 64 starts in his seven pro seasons, having played for the Seattle Seahawks (2016), Oakland Raiders (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2014), Minnesota Vikings (2013-14) and Chicago Bears (2010-12).

RELATED Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck encouraged by health of shoulder in camp

He also started two postseason contests for the Bears in 2010.

His most recent NFL action came in 2016, when he played in nine games for Seattle and made three starts.

Webb, who turns 30 in August, was originally selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of West Texas A&M.

RELATED Colts sign free agent S Shamarko Thomas

Machorro was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 14 of this year. He participated in the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before being signed.