Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive end Chad Thomas were activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

Peppers was dealing with an ailing groin while Thomas was hindered by a hernia.

The 22-year-old Peppers recorded 57 tackles and one interception in 13 games since being selected by Cleveland with the 25th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Peppers is expected to play a pivotal role on an overhauled defensive secondary that added defensive back Damarious Randall and fourth overall pick Denzel Ward.

RELATED Cleveland Browns QB Tyrod Taylor funds workouts in Los Angeles

Randall recorded 144 tackles, 10 interceptions and one fumble recovery in 39 career games since the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 30th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams labeled the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Ward as "one of the best press guys" that he had seen in recent years. Ward intercepted two passes in each of the last two seasons at Ohio State.

Thomas, who was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, posted 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last year with the University of Miami.

RELATED Cleveland Browns OT Greg Robinson carted off field