Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round DT Vita Vea carted off in practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea exited Sunday's practice on a cart with an apparent lower left leg injury, multiple media outlets reported.

Vea, who was the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, was seen getting his left shin wrapped prior to his ride on the cart.

It was not immediately clear how Vea sustained the injury.

"Vita left practice, not sure what it is. It's a lower leg injury of some kind," Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said, per ESPN. "We'll know later. I don't know right now."

The 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea was named the 2017 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 43 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season at the University of Washington. He also helped lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff in the 2016 campaign.

Vea is expected to be paired with six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a defensive line that added Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry this offseason.