Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr thankful to have WR Jordy Nelson in fold

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 29, 2018 at 3:16 PM
Quarterback Derek Carr is thrilled the Oakland Raiders secured the services of veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Carr glowingly shared his feelings about the offseason acquisition to the East Bay Times recently.

"I can't say enough good things. I can't believe Green Bay let him go, but I'm glad he's here," the 27-year-old Carr said.

The Packers released Nelson in May in what can be described as a cost-cutting move. The 33-year-old Nelson's departure opened $10.2 million in cap space for Green Bay.

After missing the 2015 season because of a knee injury, Nelson had a big 2016 campaign for the Packers with 97 receptions, 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown catches. Nelson's numbers declined significantly in 2017, when he had 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Carr, however, noted that Nelson still has some speed to his game despite undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL less than three years ago.

"The thing that you hear about is that he can't run anymore. That's false," Carr said. "I can tell you, he's one of the fastest skill guys that we have still. He can run. You see that by his route running. If he can win on underneath routes, that means DBs are scared about what he can do over the top. He's still Jordy Nelson, that's for sure."

Nelson will likely serve as the No. 2 wideout on the Raiders' depth chart behind Amari Cooper.

"He's wired in," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said of Nelson. "You can see why he was a security blanket for [Packers quarterback Aaron] Rodgers all those years. He can still run. He's proven to us he can still run. We can line him up anywhere we want and he can run any route we draw up. We're really encouraged by him."

