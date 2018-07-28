Tom Brady passes on question about personal trainer Alex Guerrero

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady met with reporters Saturday but cut short the session when a question involved his personal trainer.

Brady brushed aside one question about a reported rift with head coach Bill Belichick that surfaced last season and continued to make headlines when he failed to participate in voluntary offseason workouts for the first time since 2010.

"I have no thoughts," the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player responded when questioned about the repeated rumors of turmoil within the organization.

One reason cited for the reported tension between Brady and Belichick was when the coach banned Alex Guerrero -- Brady's personal trainer -- from both New England's team facilities and the sidelines last season.

Among the New England players who work with Guerrero is wide receiver Julian Edelman, who in June was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Asked his reaction to how some observers linked Edelman's suspension to working with Guerrero, Brady abruptly shut the media session down.

WALKOFF: Tom Brady did not appreciate being asked about an association between Julian Edelman and Alex Guerrero following his PED suspension pic.twitter.com/WO4Dvvd5hJ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 28, 2018

"I have no comment. That's just ridiculous. I'm out," said Brady.

Before he curtailed the briefing, Brady said he was unsure if his decision to skip some offseason workouts to spend more time with his family has him behind in his familiarity with his receiving corps.

"I don't know. Yeah, I don't know," said Brady. "I mean, we have a long time. We have a lot of work to do. We'll do the best we can every day to get the work in when we can and try to go out there and have a great year."

Brady, who will turn 41 on Aug. 3, showed he can still compete at the highest level last season, throwing for a league-best 4,577 yards along with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions to lead New England to its eighth Super Bowl appearance in 17 seasons.

Entering his 19th season with the Patriots, Brady has won five Super Bowls while earning MVP honors in the game four times. Still, he said there's always room for improvement.

"I mean, I think after every season, you're trying to maintain certain things. I'm always working on my footwork, my mechanics. I spent a lot of time doing that this offseason," said Brady. "I think a lot of it is playing good football and staying healthy. That's what it comes down to being a professional athlete. It's being in good condition, being in good shape, making the right plays and reads, techniques, fundamentals for your position.

"I spend a lot of time doing that, and that's got to transfer over to the field."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady met with reporters Saturday but cut short the session when a question involved his personal trainer.

Brady brushed aside one question about a reported rift with head coach Bill Belichick that surfaced last season and continued to make headlines when he failed to participate in voluntary offseason workouts for the first time since 2010.

"I have no thoughts," the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player responded when questioned about the repeated rumors of turmoil within the organization.

One reason cited for the reported tension between Brady and Belichick was when the coach banned Alex Guerrero -- Brady's personal trainer -- from both New England's team facilities and the sidelines last season.

Among the New England players who work with Guerrero is wide receiver Julian Edelman, who in June was suspended four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Asked his reaction to how some observers linked Edelman's suspension to working with Guerrero, Brady abruptly shut the media session down.

"I have no comment. That's just ridiculous. I'm out," said Brady.

Before he curtailed the briefing, Brady said he was unsure if his decision to skip some offseason workouts to spend more time with his family has him behind in his familiarity with his receiving corps.

"I don't know. Yeah, I don't know," said Brady. "I mean, we have a long time. We have a lot of work to do. We'll do the best we can every day to get the work in when we can and try to go out there and have a great year."

Brady, who will turn 41 on Aug. 3, showed he can still compete at the highest level last season, throwing for a league-best 4,577 yards along with 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions to lead New England to its eighth Super Bowl appearance in 17 seasons.

Entering his 19th season with the Patriots, Brady has won five Super Bowls while earning MVP honors in the game four times. Still, he said there's always room for improvement.

"I mean, I think after every season, you're trying to maintain certain things. I'm always working on my footwork, my mechanics. I spent a lot of time doing that this offseason," said Brady. "I think a lot of it is playing good football and staying healthy. That's what it comes down to being a professional athlete. It's being in good condition, being in good shape, making the right plays and reads, techniques, fundamentals for your position.

"I spend a lot of time doing that, and that's got to transfer over to the field."