Steelers LG Foster injures knee

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 28, 2018 at 11:52 PM
Veteran offensive lineman Ramon Foster of the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an apparent knee injury during a padded training camp practice Saturday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the 32-year-old starting left guard has a "lower-body" injury.

"I'm not going to speculate," Tomlin told reporters. "I'm simply going to make necessary adjustments accordingly and, more importantly than that, work our tails off to make sure that we're making this as safe as we can for him throughout this process."

Foster held his right knee after going down following a play. He was carted off the field.

Foster, who was undrafted out of Tennessee in 2009, has started 115 of the 130 games he's played with the Steelers.

