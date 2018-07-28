Jets look at RBs to replace injured McGuire

With second-year running back Elijah McGuire sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot fracture on Friday during the first training camp practice, the New York Jets brought in free agents Alfred Morris and Orleans Darkwa for workouts on Saturday.

The 24-year-old McGuire might need surgery to repair the fracture. Jets coach Todd Bowles was uncertain whether the team will sign a replacement for McGuire or if he will be placed on short-term injured reserve.

"I'm sure it's tough for him going into his second year," Bowles said. "Any time somebody gets hurt, it's a tough break, but he's a hard worker and we expect him to be back as soon as he's ready."

Last year as a rookie, McGuire rushed for 315 yards and one touchdown and caught 17 passes for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Morris was with the Dallas Cowboys for the past two years and Darkwa with the New York Giants for four years.

Morris rushed for 155 yards and one touchdown but averaged 4.8 yards per carry in 2017.

Darkwa compiled 1,038 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns with the Giants. In 2017, he carried 171 times for 751 yards, a 4.4-yard average, and five touchdowns.

McGuire was expected to see playing time along with Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell, the Jets' top two running backs. Crowell came to the Jets from the Cleveland Browns.

Also on the Jets' roster are former Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls and rookie sixth-round draft pick Trenton Cannon. Rawls ran for 830 yards as a rookie with the Seahawks in 2015.