Cleveland Browns OT Greg Robinson carted off field

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson was carted off the field Friday on the first practice of training camp.

No definitive injury was offered by the team for Robinson, who was signed last month to compete for the starting left tackle position.

There were conflicting media reports as to Robinson's injury, with both his head and leg cited as issues.

"I think that he got hit in the head," Browns head coach Hue Jackson told reporters. "Just got hit in the head. He will be OK. We have to evaluate him. Those things happen. It is football. Forearm, fist, whatever it was."

The No. 2 overall pick by the Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft, Robinson started six games for the Detroit Lions in 2017 before injuring his ankle in mid-October. He was placed on injured reserve and waived with an injury designation.

Robinson, 25, served as a starter with the Rams for three years and played 46 games before being traded to the Lions for a sixth-round pick.

Cleveland is seeking a new starter at left tackle to replace longtime standout Joe Thomas, who announced his retirement in March.