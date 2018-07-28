Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley exits practice with injury

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered a leg injury during Saturday's practice, multiple media outlets reported.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ridley hurt either a knee or hamstring, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Quinn initially said he thought Ridley had to leave practice due to a heat-related issue and added that his status will be updated Sunday.

"First report was that there is nothing serious for us, but I'll give you a better update tomorrow," said Quinn. "It looks like a minor precaution as opposed to anything to get worried about."

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley also had to leave Saturday's practice early with an apparent arm injury, but Quinn later told the newspaper that it was a bruise.

McKinley, who has undergone shoulder surgery in each of the past two offseasons, had 6.0 sacks while appearing in all 16 games last season.

The first-round pick of the Falcons (No. 26 overall), Ridley was considered the most pro-ready receiver in this year's college class.

Ridley became the last Atlanta rookie to sign with the club, agreeing to a four-year deal earlier this month that was worth a reported $10.9 million over four years.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder had 63 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns last season in helping Alabama win the national championship. He finished his career with the Crimson Tide with 224 catches for 2,781 yards and 19 scores.

Ridley joins a talented Falcons receiving corps that features five-time Pro Bowl selection Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. He also may be used to return kicks and punts.