New England Patriots sign WR Paul Turner, cut TE Troy Niklas

Free-agent wide receiver Paul Turner has signed with the New England Patriots, the team announced on Friday.

The Patriots also released tight end Troy Niklas.

The 25-year-old Turner was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech in 2016 and made nine catches for 126 yards in four games as a rookie.

The 5-foot-10, 193-pound Turner was released by the Eagles after training camp a year ago and signed with the New Orleans Saints last January, but was released on June 21.

The 25-year-old Niklas was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on April 4 after playing four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Niklas was selected by the Cardinals in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Niklas started 18 of the 41 NFL games he played and has 19 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.