Los Angeles Rams will have new uniforms for new stadium in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams announced in front of season ticket holders on Friday that they will introduce a new uniform look for the 2020 season to coincide with the opening of LA Stadium at Hollywood Park.

For the next two years, the Rams will continue to honor their history in Los Angeles with their uniforms.

The Rams will wear their throwback uniforms five times and their white uniforms four times in home games this season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

On Sept. 27, the Rams will introduce their throwback uniforms when they play in FOX's inaugural Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings and will wear them for subsequent games at the Coliseum.

"Since returning home to Los Angeles two years ago, we have received a lot of feedback from our fans about their love for these iconic uniforms," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said. "We appreciate the NFL working with us so we can celebrate even more of the history of Los Angeles Rams football over the next two years as we create our new look that will take us into our new home and the future."

The Rams' throwback uniforms feature royal blue jerseys with yellow accents, yellow pants with blue and white stripes, and blue helmets with yellow horns worn by the team from 1973 through the 1999 season, which culminated with a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Starting in 2016, the Rams wore white uniforms at home as a modern nod to their history in the Coliseum and in Los Angeles. In 2017, after a fan vote on social media, the Rams re-introduced the white-horned navy helmet with a white face mask, paired with white pants with one navy stripe down the side, and their white jersey with navy and gold accents.

The white uniforms the Rams will wear in 2018 will continue this look.