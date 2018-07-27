Arizona Cardinals officially sign free-agent DB Tre Boston

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of free-agent defensive back Tre Boston to a one-year contract on Friday. Terms were not announced.

In a corresponding move to make room on the roster, defensive end Moubarak Djeri was released.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Boston played in all 16 games, including 15 starts, last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and set career highs with 79 tackles (61 solo), five interceptions and nine passes defensed.

Boston was a fourth-round selection (128th overall) out of North Carolina by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Panthers, appearing in 42 games (16 starts), and was coached by current Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, who then was a Panthers assistant.

The 25-year-old Boston has played in 58 games (31 starts) and has 172 tackles (136 solo), eight interceptions, 18 passes defensed and 11 special-teams tackles in his career.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Djeri, who was born in Togo, was signed by the Cardinals this year after he played three seasons with the Cologne Crocodiles in the German Football League.