Seattle Seahawks place Kam Chancellor on reserve/PUP list

The Seattle Seahawks placed four-time Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday.

The designation officially ends Chancellor's season and means that he will not count toward the Seahawks' 90-man roster.

Chancellor posted on Twitter earlier this month that it's "time for the next chapter" of his life after test results on his injured neck showed no improvement. The 30-year-old Chancellor never used the word "retirement" in his long social media post, however.

"To walk away from the game by choice is one thing, to walk away from the game because of the risk of paralysis is another," Chancellor tweeted.

Chancellor, along with cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas, formed the Seahawks' famed "Legion of Boom" defense. Sherman has since signed with the San Francisco 49ers while Thomas reportedly wants out of Seattle as well.

"I admire the heck out of this guy," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement regarding Chancellor. "This is a great kid, he's a great leader, he's a tough guy, he's a heart-and-soul guy. He's a fifth-round draft pick who broke all the way through from that to become a great football player and leader in our program."

Last season, Chancellor was limited to a career-low nine games because of the neck injury sustained in November during a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2010 out of Virginia Tech, Chancellor spent his entire playing career in Seattle and won one Super Bowl ring when the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. He recorded a team-high 10 tackles and an interception against the Broncos.

Chancellor totaled 434 tackles, 12 interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 109 career games.