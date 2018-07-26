San Francisco 49ers sign WR Dante Pettis, add linemen depth

The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Dante Pettis to a four-year deal on Wednesday, the last of their unsigned 2018 picks.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was selected by the 49ers in the second round out of Washington. He played in 53 games (36 starts) in four years at Washington and registered 163 receptions for 2,256 yards and 24 touchdowns, in addition to 90 punt returns for 1,274 yards (14.2 average) and nine touchdowns. He set the NCAA record for career punt returns for touchdowns (nine).

The 49ers also signed offensive lineman JP Flynn to a two-year deal and defensive linemen Will Sutton and Cedric Thornton to one-year deals earlier in the night.

Flynn (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017. He was waived by San Francisco last September and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

Sutton (6-foot-1, 290 pounds) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round in 2014. In three seasons with the Bears (2014-16), he appeared in 36 games (18 starts) and registered 82 tackles and seven passes defensed. Following his release from the Bears in May 2017, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings and was later released last September.

Thornton (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2011. Throughout his seven NFL seasons with the Eagles (2011-15), Dallas Cowboys (2016) and Buffalo Bills (2017), he has appeared in 89 games (48 starts) and registered 278 tackles, 7.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

In order to make room on the roster, the 49ers waived defensive back Don Jones, offensive lineman Jamar McGloster and defensive lineman Blaine Woodson.