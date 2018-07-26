Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Pacman Jones to have tryout with Browns

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 26, 2018 at 12:33 PM
Free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is expected to have a tryout with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Jones sustained a season-ending groin injury in 2017 while playing with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals declined Jones' option for 2018, making him a free agent in March.

While the 34-year-old Jones has been a part of several off-the-field incidents, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that he has a good relationship with Browns coach Hue Jackson dating to their time together in Cincinnati.

Browns general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday that he'd continue to look at cornerbacks and wide receivers.

The team is also slated to host cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Friday.

A one-time Pro Bowl selection, Jones has collected 499 tackles and 16 interceptions in 139 career games with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Bengals.

Jones recorded 23 tackles and one interception in nine contests last season with the Bengals.

