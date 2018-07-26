Report: Cardinals agree to terms with S Boston

Free-agent safety Tre Boston has reached agreement with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Boston, 26, started 15 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and had five interceptions to go along with 79 total tackles. He has 31 starts and eight interceptions in his four-year pro career.

Boston visited Arizona in May, and he told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Cardinals "rolled out the red carpet" for him. However, he decided not to sign with the team then, saying the offer was "very, very disrespectful."

Arizona also considered signing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.

The Cardinals need help at safety after releasing former All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu and deciding not to re-sign Tyvon Branch.

Boston is expected to compete with Antoine Bethea for playing time, with second-year safety Budda Baker apparently set to start at the other safety spot.

The move reunites Boston with Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, who was the Carolina defensive backs coach when Boston played for the Panthers.