New Orleans Saints WR Cameron Meredith practices with team

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith participated in the team portion of practice Thursday, according to the Advocate of New Orleans.

Meredith, who signed with the Saints in April when the Chicago Bears declined to match an offer sheet, missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

A former undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, Meredith agreed to a two-year contract worth an estimated $10 million with New Orleans in April.

After a disappointing first year with Chicago in 2015, when he had only 11 catches for 120 yards, the 25-year-old Meredith had a breakout season in 2016.

Meredith recorded 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns and was poised to be an integral part of the Bears' wide receiving corps in 2017 before suffering the knee injury.

Chicago signed wideouts Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel during the offseason, making Meredith expendable.