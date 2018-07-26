Minnesota Vikings expect RB Dalvin Cook to be full go for camp

The Minnesota Vikings do not expect any limitations on running back Dalvin Cook for training camp.

Cook, who suffered a season-ending knee injury four games into his rookie campaign in 2017, will be a full go for camp, Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo told the Pioneer Press on Thursday.

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook was off to a sizzling start with 354 yards rushing -- with a robust 4.8 yards per carry -- last season before suffering a torn ACL in Minnesota's 14-7 loss to Detroit on Oct. 1.

The former Florida State standout had been cleared for certain team drills during the team's minicamp last month after being limited to individual work on the rehab field during the first two weeks of voluntary team workouts.

Cook rushed for 127 yards in his NFL debut and scored a rushing touchdown in each of his final two games before he was hurt. He also had 11 receptions for 90 yards.