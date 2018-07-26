Disgruntled Seattle Seahawks S Earl Thomas goes on reserve/DNR list

The Seattle Seahawks will place disgruntled safety Earl Thomas on the reserve/did not report list, the Seattle Times reported.

On Thursday, the Seahawks also placed defensive end Dion Jordan and tight end Ed Dickson on the physically unable to perform list.

Thomas, who has vowed to stay away from the club until he gets a new contract, is entering the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal he signed in 2014.

"He's been here for a long time. We always expect him to be here," said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. "He should be here and he's not. ... We're expecting him back. He's under contract."

Jordan was expected to miss the start of training camp after undergoing a surgical procedure on his knee near the beginning of June, but Carroll said he will be sidelined for a few weeks with an unrelated injury.

Dickson, who signed a three-year deal with the club after tight end Jimmy Graham left via free agency, is dealing with a groin injury.

Thomas has been increasingly vocal about his desire to bolt Seattle. In June, the six-time Pro Bowl selection tweeted that he will not report to the team until his contract situation is resolved. Last week, Thomas sent a message to the Seahawks via an Instagram post to basically pay him or trade him.

NBC Sports Radio reported earlier this week that Thomas will not report to the club unless he gets a new contract and is planning to sell his home in Seattle.

"We have to focus on who's here, because we've got a lot to prove," Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said.

Jordan, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, has appeared in only five games over the past three seasons -- all with Seattle in 2017. He had four sacks and forced a fumble in those five games without starting any of them.

Jordan missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of a suspension and a knee injury, and has had at least two previous knee surgeries.

Dickson stepped up with the Carolina Panthers after Greg Olsen sustained a foot injury last season, finishing with 30 catches for 437 yards and one touchdown. Dickson's reception and yardage totals were his most since reeling in 54 receptions for 528 yards with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011.