Bengals place TE Eifert on PUP list

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.

Eifert, who tweaked his back during the spring, has yet to play a full 16 games in his five-year career and has participated in just 10 games the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old Eifert has struggled to remain healthy since reeling in career-high totals in receptions (52), yards (615) and touchdowns (13) during 13 games in the 2015 season. A series of injuries and multiple surgeries have followed, including a concussion, a torn labrum and issues with his ankle, elbow, knee and back.

Eifert had just four catches for 46 yards in two games this past season. He collected 127 career receptions for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns in 39 career games since being selected by the Bengals with the 21st overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Eifert joined wide receiver Devonte Boyd and cornerback Davontae Harris on the PUP list.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who is suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, and halfback Ryan Hewitt were placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Burfict is nursing what is believed to be a tight hamstring, per the team's website.

The Bengals also signed free-agent wide receiver Jared Murphy and placed offensive tackle Javarius Leamon on the reserve/did not report list.

Murphy collected 149 catches for 2,083 yards and 13 touchdowns in 52 career games at Miami of Ohio. He participated in the Bengals' rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player.

Leamon was a first-year player who spent time on the practice squads of both the Bengals and Arizona Cardinals last season as a rookie.

Guard Christian Westerman and safety Tyrice Beverette were placed on the active/non-football illness list.