Jalen Ramsey will miss start of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp after baby

July 25 (UPI) -- All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss the start of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp following the birth of his daughter on Wednesday.

Ramsey announced his absence by using a Lion King meme.

"For me, family is among the most important things in my life, along with my faith and football," Ramsey wrote over the photo on Twitter. "Today starts a new chapter in my life, as Bre and I are blessed to welcome our baby into this world."

"With that said, I want to let everyone know that I'll be in Tennessee with my family, and as soon as I'm comfortable knowing my family is healthy and happy, I'll return to Jacksonville to rejoin my teammates on our quest to handle some unfinished business. Appreciate all the love and support."

Ramsey also included a tweet regarding his daughter. Ramsey is dating Breanna Tate, the sister of Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate.

The baby had a July 31 due date, according to the couple's registry.

"My baby girl born a day after her Uncle Mal," Ramsey wrote. "God is great."

Ramsey, 23, made his first Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career after the 2017 season. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has made 32 consecutive starts for the AFC South champions.

The Jaguars report to training camp on Thursday.