Indianapolis Colts plan to play QB Andrew Luck in preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck tentatively is scheduled to play in the team's preseason opener, head coach Frank Reich announced on Wednesday.

Reich, however, did not divulge how much playing time is in the cards for Luck in the Aug. 9 game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from right shoulder surgery. The three-time Pro Bowl selection threw a football for the first time since October during the first two days of the team's minicamp last month and is expected to practice Thursday and Friday.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently said that Luck will practice without limitations.

Recurring soreness in Luck's shoulder prompted the Colts to finally shut him down two weeks after he returned to practice in early October. The 28-year-old was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2.

Luck started all 16 games in each of his first three seasons, guiding Indianapolis to identical 11-5 records. After he was limited to seven starts in 2015, Luck made 15 starts in 2016, throwing for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions.

For his career, Luck has completed 1,570 of 2,651 passes (59.2 percent) for 19,078 yards with 132 touchdowns and 68 interceptions. He has 286 rushing attempts for 1,442 yards and 14 more scores.

Last season, the Colts finished 4-12 with Jacoby Brissett starting 15 games at quarterback. Brissett completed 58.8 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.