GM Dorsey: Browns have discussed bringing in Bryant

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said on Wednesday that the team is considering signing free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who has not yet hooked with another club since being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April.

The Browns are facing the absence of wide receiver Josh Gordon, who announced on Monday that he will not report to training camp for personal reasons. Gordon did not give a timetable for his absence.

"I've had a chance to be around Dez," Dorsey told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I've known Dez, I got a chance, when he was down there at Lufkin, Texas, I actually went to his workout and got a chance to meet him down there. I know what kind of person he is and what makes him. He's a very talented player.

"Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant? Yeah, that's natural. You're going to have discussions like that. Now, we'll see what comes to fruition in the next couple days, but we've talked about it. You have to talk about these things.

"... I've talked about a lot of players. There's a whole list of players we've talked about as a staff."

Dorsey said he "absolutely" expects Gordon to be on the field at some point in 2018, but declined to say whether the Browns might suspend the receiver. The Browns placed Gordon on the did not report list, opening up a roster spot if they want to sign Bryant or another receiver.

"I respect Josh's privacy," Dorsey said. "Soon can mean many things. Could be a month. Could be three days. Could be 10 days. Could be 20 days. Could be 30 days."

Also on Wednesday, Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced that wide receiver Ricardo Lewis will miss the 2018 season because of a neck injury. The 24-year-old caught 27 passes for 357 yards in 16 games last season, making nine starts.