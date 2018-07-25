Colts sign free agent S Shamarko Thomas

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent safety Shamarko Thomas and waived cornerback Juante Baldwin to make room on the roster, the team reported on Wednesday.

The Colts also placed tackle Anthony Castonzo, tackle/guard Denzelle Good and tackle Austin Howard on the Non-Football Injury List. The three players will count towards the team's 90-man roster.

The 5-9, 205-pound Thomas has played in 60 career games, with two starts, since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (111th overall) of Syracuse in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Thomas played for the Steelers from 2013-16, losing a battle with Robert Golden for the starting safety spot in 2016, when he finished the season on the injured reserve list.

After signing with the New York Jets in June 2017, he was released in September and signed a month later with the Buffalo Bills, but was not re-signed after the season.

During his career, Thomas has made 24 tackles (16 solo), plus 38 more on special teams.

The 5-11, 188-pound Baldwin was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State in last month. Before joining the Colts, he spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs on a tryout basis in rookie mini-camp earlier this year.