Home / Sports News / NFL

Carolina Panthers DT Vernon Butler accused of assaulting woman

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 25, 2018 at 10:37 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler was accused of assault against a woman on Tuesday evening.

The victim told police in Dallas, Texas, the incident happened on July 14 at 2 a.m. She reported the incident on July 19 at 3:15 p.m., police said.

"The victim said she was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect at which point the suspect threw a drink in her face and pushed her," police said. "The victim was not injured during this incident. The victim provided the name of the suspect as Vernon Butler, but did not provide any other identifying information."

Panthers team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement released Tuesday night that the team "had just learned" of the allegations against Butler and were in the process of gathering more information.

According to WBTV, the Dallas Police Department is classifying this incident as a Class C Assault, which is punishable with a fine of up to $500. Police are investigating, but no charges have yet to be filed.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
British Open: Molinari becomes Italy's first major champion British Open: Molinari becomes Italy's first major champion
S Earl Thomas is 'done' with Seattle Seahawks S Earl Thomas is 'done' with Seattle Seahawks
Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent
New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch
Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse