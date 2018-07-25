Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly cancer-free after latest tests

July 25 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is cancer-free after receiving clear results on an MRI and CT scans.

Kelly's wife, Jill Kelly, posted a message on social media while at a New York hospital on Wednesday.

"Double thumbs up," Jill Kelly wrote on Instagram, including a photo of Jim putting his thumbs up. "MRI and CT scans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer. And can I just say, Jim's brothers are amazing!"

"I've watched them stand with Jim in good times and bad. I've witnessed a love between siblings that is remarkable. What a blessing to be part of such an amazing family. Thank you Pat, Ray, Ed, Danny and Kevin for being an example of what a loving, devoted family should look like. Add your humor and faith to the mix and we have everything we need. Love you guys so much!"

Kelly, 58, was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013. After undergoing surgery, doctors found cancer in his nasal cavities. The Buffalo Bills icon had another surgery in 2014 while undergoing additional treatments. Kelly had a 12-hour procedure in March to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his jaw. He had another follow up procedure in June.

The five-time Pro Bowler won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPY Awards last week in Los Angeles.

"Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow," Kelly said in his acceptance speech. "When I look across this arena and when I talk to people and I look at people, you don't need to be a Russell Wilson, an Aaron Rodgers to make a difference out there. Every single person in the room can be a difference maker. You can be just a normal person that gets up every morning and goes to work but you can be a difference maker. Put the smiles on those faces."

"My kids and my friends, when they came in to see me not once did they ever have a frown on their face. So, I just urge anybody out there, if you have somebody out there that's suffering, it doesn't have to be cancer. It could be somebody not having a good day. It could be your mom or your dad. It could be your grandparents. What you say to them, the smile that you have on your face, that could be the difference in them making it to the next day. Remember that. Always, always persevere. Like Jimmy V said, 'Never, ever give up.'"