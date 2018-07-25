Atlanta Falcons extend Thomas Dimitroff, Dan Quinn through 2022

The Atlanta Falcons signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn to three-year contracts, the team announced Wednesday.

Both Quinn and Dimitroff are signed through the 2022 season.

"The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come. Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future.

"My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen."

Dimitroff, who has been with the Falcons since 2008, has pieced together teams that have made the postseason in six of the last 10 years. He is a two-time Executive of the Year honoree by The Sporting News in 2008 and 2010 and was behind the club drafting former NFL Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones.

"I couldn't ask for a better co-team builder to be partnered with than Dan," Dimitroff said. "I am appreciative of the support and confidence that Arthur continues to show us as we strive to bring a championship to this city and our fans. I am excited about where our team is currently as well as the outlook we have for the foreseeable future."

Quinn has posted a 29-19 mark during his three seasons at the helm since being hired as the 16th coach in franchise history in February 2015. He guided the Falcons to Super Bowl LI in his second season, although the club squandered a 25-point lead and fell to the New England Patriots in overtime.

"I'd like to thank Arthur for displaying the confidence in Thomas and myself, and our vision for this team," Quinn said. "The partnership we have formed over the last four years has continued to get stronger and our view for how we structure this team has become even more clear. We are looking forward to the challenge in front of us, but I could not be more excited about continuing this journey with Thomas and the brotherhood."