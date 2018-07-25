Antonio Browns arrives in helicopter to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

July 25 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown one-upped his previous grand entrances at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp by arriving via helicopter Wednesday in Latrobe, Pa.

Brown flew in on the black chopper, along with his children. He landed in a patch of grass near the Steelers facility before talking with reporters.

The flight lasted about 15 minutes, flying from Pine-Richland High School to the Steelers' training camp site.

Brown said he didn't want to make a statement with the entrance, but just "wanted to be on time and ready to go."

Despite Brown saying that he didn't want to make a statement, the helicopter ride tops his previous high-profile arrivals at training camp. In 2013 he arrived in a Rolls-Royce. In 2015 he came in a Mercedes van. In 2015, Brown arrived in a Steelers-themed Rolls-Royce Phantom. He brought a different Steelers Rolls-Royce to training camp in 2016, before going retro in 2017.

Antonio Brown is ready to get to work at #SteelersCamp. pic.twitter.com/IAEYIUUw6o — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 25, 2018

Last preseason, Brown came to camp in a 1931 Rolls-Royce, complete with a chauffeur.

"I thought if I pulled up in the chopper, you guys [reporters] would think it was pretty cool," Brown said. "I did it for you guys, you're welcome."

Brown, 30, is entering his ninth season. He has been named an All-Pro for four consecutive seasons. He led the league with 1,533 yards -- despite playing in 14 games -- during his 2017 campaign. Brown is due a $7.8 million base salary with an additional $6 million roster bonus this season from the Steelers.