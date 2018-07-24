Return to practice short-lived for Ravens TE Hurst

Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst returned to practice Tuesday but left the field before the end of the session.

Hurst, who missed three of the team's first four practice sessions with a reported soft-tissue injury, exited the field accompanied by a trainer with about 30 minutes remaining Tuesday, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens' first-round pick (No. 25 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hurst is expected to be an integral part of the team's overhauled receiving corps.

"It's a big effect," Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Hurst sat out Monday's training camp session. "You have to be out here practicing. You can't be in the training room and expect to be your best. It's not his fault; it's nobody's fault. He's in there doing everything he can to get back, but it's part of the deal."

The Ravens lost two tight ends over the offseason. Dennis Pitta retired due to a hip injury and Ben Watson, the team's second-leading receiver in 2017, left via free agency.

Hurst set the school record for career receptions by a tight end with 100 over his three seasons at South Carolina, with which he walked on in 2015.

A first-team All-SEC pick in 2017, Hurst had 44 receptions for 559 yards and two touchdowns. He set personal bests in 2016 with 48 receptions for 616 yards.

Hurst was a former draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 and spent two seasons in the organization's minor league system.